Tayside aviation academy takes flight with signing of historic £700 million deal

Plans to create a new national aviation academy in Tayside have taken flight following the signing of the £700 million Tay Cities Deal.

The Aviation Academy of Scotland (AAS) will see Perth College team up with Tayside Aviation to provide an additional 540 training places in roles including pilots and air traffic controllers.

The project, a partnership with Air Service Training (AST), received more than £8 million from the landmark Tay Cities Deal which was signed on Thursday.

Dr Margaret Cook, Perth College UHI principal was pleased to see her institution take the lead on the multi-million-pound scheme.

She said: “The Tay Cities Deal funding will enable AAS to invest in the infrastructure to integrate local, regional and national aviation education and training to develop a skilled workforce of aircraft engineers, air traffic controllers and new pilots to address the global economic recovery of the aviation, renewable and clean energy markets.

“This will offer a seamless educational route from secondary school through college, university and into the industry.”

Perth College will focus on engineering, air traffic and aviation management skills and will partner with the Product Innovation Lab – part of the Tay Cities Engineering Partnership which was also signed into the Tay Cities Deal.

The Innovation Lab will provide product development, design and business mentoring and start-up advice to engineering innovations across the region.

The Dundee strand of the Aviation Academy will focus on pilot and air traffic management training through Tayside Aviation.

Jim Watt, managing director of Tayside Aviation, said: “This significant investment will ensure that Scotland is firmly on the international aviation map with regards to all aspects of aviation training.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver training excellence in association with the other partners.”

Jennifer Brickwood, project lead for the new academy, called the investment a “significant step” in the project which has been in development for four years.

“With an already global footprint, the AAS has great ambitions to increase this reach both at home and overseas,” she said.

“The AAS will work hand-in-hand with industry to ensure the provision of the skills required will strongly support the recovery and future developments of the aviation industry.”

Mark Taylor, general manager of AST, said: “This investment will provide the high-quality facilities and training aids necessary to take each of the partners to the next level of their development plans.

“Tayside Aviation, Perth College UHI and AST are already significant players in aviation-related training to both domestic and international students, and are now able to build on that experience.”