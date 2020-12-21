Perth business set up during pandemic donates hundreds to local foodbank

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth business set up during the Covid-19 pandemic has donated hundreds of pounds worth of supplies to Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

Home Heating Services and Repairs was set up last month, despite the numerous economic challenges brought on by the current pandemic.

Lisa Stewart launched the company after taking voluntary redundancy earlier this year.

The 31-year-old said she wanted to give back to the city she grew up in.

“I was made redundant due to the pandemic and decided to launch Home Heating Services and Repairs,” she said.

“Since then, due to the nature of our work, we have been able to work throughout the pandemic however this isn’t the case for everyone.

“There are more and more families relying on foodbanks and local charities to ensure their family have something to eat/open on Christmas Day.”

Meanwhile, its sister company, Home Heating Services Scotland – owned by Lisa’s husband, David with business partner, Steven Fitzpatrick – donated £500 worth of toys to Cash for Kids.

Lisa said: “We are all born and raised in Perth and this year decided to give back to our community by donating £500 worth of food to the local foodbank and £500 worth of toys to cash for kids.

“It is so important to us that we support our community.”

Lisa has been making her mark in the male-dominated industry having made a success of her heating business during a time of economic turmoil.

She was initially unsure about whether or not the move would be sensible, but having reflected on it during lockdown, she decided to take the step.

Perth and Kinross Foodbank has thanked the public and businesses for their support in the lead-up to Christmas.

The foodbank will remain open until December 23.

A spokesperson said: “Our volunteers will be working even harder than normal to try to get through the mountain of food we need to sort before we close on Wed 23rd December.”

“Please hang onto any late donations until the New Year. Thanks for your support.”