Birthday balloons released as Blairgowrie teen continues recovery from cycling accident

Balloons have been let off for Blairgowrie teen, Keiran Lamond to help celebrate his birthday as he recovers from his cycling accident.

The balloons were released on Monday afternoon at Blackthorn Place, Blairgowrie as part of Keiran’s 15th birthday celebrations.

A video of the event was later shown to him as he continues to recover at Ninewells hospital following a cycling accident in October, in which he was not wearing a helmet.

His mother, Nicola Lamond said people from all over Tayside were offering their support.

She said: “We were hoping that once it was all recorded, Keiran would be shown the video, and we were hoping for a response from him.

“A few people messaged saying they couldn’t make it to Blairgowrie so would do it on their own.”

She added: “So people in Dundee and Perth were wanting to take part but from their own door steps.”

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Keiran is now receiving rehabilitation in Ward 29 at Ninewells after being in intensive care and the high dependency unit.

Doctors remain unsure of what the end outcome will be for him, but have said he will suffer brain damage to some extent.

However, he is undergoing physiotherapy and can now manage to eat small amounts.

He cannot yet speak but his family is determined he will get there.

Nicola added: “Keiran is working with orthopaedic, neurosurgeon speech and language professionals.

“That’s what they’re working on just now as part of his rehabilitation.”

Keiran’s cycling accident left his fighting for his life and he was taken to Ninewells, where surgeons removed three blood clots from his brain.

A passerby who witnessed the incident gave him first aid at the scene while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Following the accident, Keiran’s family and friends appealed to cyclists to take safety precautions such as wearing protective clothing.

In October, family friend and neighbour, Sara Airoud said Keiran’s injuries may not have been so severe if he had worn a helmet.

“Keiran was not wearing a helmet on the night of his accident – if he was his injuries may not have been life threatening,” she said.

“If we can get the message through to just one person then we can rest easy.”