Perthshire colleagues join forces to raise £10k for CHAS in 25,000-mile fundraiser

Workmates at a Perthshire potato company have joined forces to raise almost £10,000 for CHAS.

Employees at the Branston Ltd site in Abernethy joined colleagues at the Lincoln and Ilminster depots to walk, run and cycle 24,901 miles – the equivalent of once around the globe – in 80 days.

They took inspiration for their fundraiser from the fictional voyage undertaken by Phileas Fogg in Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days and outdid him by completing the challenge one day early.

The Abernethy team contributed 7,500 of the miles and raised £4,958 which was matched by the company, taking the total donation to CHAS to £9,916.

Community Fundraiser at CHAS, Ruathy Donald said: “We are so grateful to everyone at Branston Ltd for taking part in this truly incredible challenge and raising such a fantastic amount of money for the children and families we support across the whole of Scotland.”

Branston General Manager, Kevin Imrie praised the team for their efforts.

He said: “Fundraising has been difficult this year but I’m delighted that the Abernethy team contributed 7,500 miles towards the total.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in the challenge and those who donated to support this great local charity.”

Recent research shows there are over 16,700 babies, children and young people in Scotland living with a life-shortening condition.

Throughout the pandemic, CHAS – which runs Rachel House in Kinross – has had to drastically transform the way it helps children and their families.

In March, the charity launched a virtual children’s hospice, the first of its kind to offer help by phone and video calls.

Rachel House and Robin House in Balloch have continued to provide end of life care, while CHAS at Home has supported children in their own homes.

The charity helps families with clinical guidance, financial advice and bereavement support.

Family support teams also provide interactive activities, storytelling and “friendship calls” to children and parents.