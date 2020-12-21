Delays last up to four hours following tractor crash on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Delays of up to four hours hit one of Tayside’s busiest roads following a tractor crash on Sunday.

Police and firefighters were called to the A90 Perth to Dundee road at Inchture following the one-vehicle incident at about 4.50pm.

Traffic on both sides of the dual carriageway is said to have been affected by the crash.

The incident took place on an access road to the A90 at Inchture.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the crash.

A90 St Madoes – B953 Inchture – Accident, All lanes restricted in both directions https://t.co/iPpE3eWg2S #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 20, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, December 20, we received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A90 access road to Inchture, involving a tractor.

“The road was closed for a few hours to allow for uplift of the vehicle and reopened around 8.45pm.”.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene from Dundee’s Macalpine Road.

She added: “Fire and rescue were in attendance. We had two appliances there. No service action was required.”