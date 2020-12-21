St John’s Kirk in Perth to host virtual services from Boxing Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Scotland’s most historic churches will host online services from Boxing Day.

St John’s Kirk in the heart of Perth will close for traditional weekly worship after Christmas, until the region returns to level three restrictions.

The last service will be at 10.15am on Christmas Day. There will be no Watchnight Service on Christmas Eve.

Events will be broadcast on the church’s website at www.st-johns-kirk.co.uk.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Perth’s Carilloneur Dr Ian Cassells has played the church bells to help put shoppers in the Christmas spirit.

After a successful return on Friday December 18, there will be another recital on Tuesday December 22 from 12.30pm.