Perthshire museums and galleries to close again as Covid-19 takes further toll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Venues across Perth and Kinross are to close “until further notice” as the Covid-19 pandemic takes further toll.

Culture Perth and Kinross announced on Monday that it will temporarily halt public admissions to its libraries, museums, galleries and archives from Christmas Eve.

It comes following the Scottish Government announcement that most of Scotland will move into Tier 4 on Boxing Day.

CEO of Culture Perth and Kinross, Helen Smout said: “It will sadden me to see our doors close and to know it may be some time before they reopen again. #

“Moving into Tier 4 is a disappointing yet necessary move in the fight against the Coronavirus and we must keep our customers and staff as safe as we can.

“In the meantime, our libraries in Blairgowrie, Breadalbane and the AK Bell in Perth remain open until 23rd December, and I would encourage any customers wishing to take out books to do so before we shut our doors for Christmas.

“We also remain very much open for business online throughout the festive period and beyond with a wide range of free digital resources available for use, including e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and newspapers.”

Library book loan deadlines will be suspended and there are no fines until the end of March 2021, and users can hold onto library books until services can reopen.

Culture Perth and Kinross says it will “continue to monitor this situation in discussion with Perth and Kinross Council as the situation is fast-moving, and dates are likely to change at short notice”.