Perthshire community broadcasters launch radio pantomime

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perthshire community radio station has this week unveiled a pantomime performance over its airwaves.

Pitlochry-based radio station Heartland FM have produced a radio pantomime to be broadcast throughout the festive period.

Heartland FM volunteer Tony Hull wrote his own edition of panto classic Aladdin with a Highland Perthshire spin.

Station bosses say the move was inspired because many venues are closed but are offering digitally streamed shows this winter.

The show comes as bosses are fundraising towards a £25,000 target in order to continue broadcasting beyond January.

Heartland manager Alistair Smith said: “When Tony sent me the panto script, I knew it would be great to do.

“But with the current Covid-19 restrictions and our own restrictions on the number of people who can access our studios for our members safety and well being, how could we make this work?

“We couldn’t meet together to read though, rehearse or record.

“That didn’t put us off, as we were using technology to keep on air by broadcasting from home we ‘met’ virtually to rehearse and we had amazing amount of fun – remember none of us are actors.”

Aladdin premiered on Tuesday evening and a matinee, preceded by cast interviews, will be aired on December 23, beginning at 1pm.

The show will also be broadcast on Boxing Day and January 2, both at 1pm.

It will also be available from the on demand section of the station’s website as a podcast at Christmas.

Writer Tony Hull added: “We had three read-throughs then it was on to recording.

“Again, we recorded from our home studios – a variation of microphones, shielded by home-made sound booths made from travel rugs, duvets, pillows and umbrellas to stop the sound bouncing around our homes.

“Over three nights we recorded the script, with our cast of ten then I went to work producing the final cut. We now have a locally produced radio panto lasting an hour and a quarter ready to be broadcast on air.”

Aladdin’s cast includes political editor Charles Fletcher playing the dame, multimedia reporter Ramsay Beattie as title character Aladdin and admin volunteer Christine Russell playing Weenie McGennie.

You can listen on 97.5 FM in Highland Perthshire or on the listen live on the website.