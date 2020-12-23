‘This may destroy our business’: Perth beautician fears for future ahead of second lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth beautician fears for the future of her business amid the “devastating” second lockdown.

Amanda Cargill – of Amanda’s Beauty Boutique on the Fair City’s High Street – has also set up a second business, PuddleDuck Soaps, to generate extra income.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Tier 4 restrictions would come into force across most of Scotland on Boxing Day.

Amanda is one of a number of Perthshire independent business owners who have expressed concerns over the future.

“After this second lockdown we fear it will again make us lose many clients,” she said.

“Even after all the PPE and safety measures we have put in place in the salon – including big acrylic screens on all the nail bar desks and huge screens around the reception area – we feel that many people will be afraid to come out.

“We fear that we might not survive any more lockdowns and this may destroy our business for good.

“Now, news of another lockdown is devastating for us all and all businesses affected.

“It will take us a long time to recover. But not just us, we are not alone.

“The effects of lockdown have a run-on effect to everyone – people with cancer are not getting treatment, people are in poverty, people are living on their own, people have depression.

“The list is endless and I wonder if a second lockdown in Scotland was necessary and worth the after-effect it will cause.”

Amanda has set up PuddleDuck Soaps to sell handmade produce in the salon and online.

Alongside her daughter Caitlin, Amanda has made the soaps herself using natural ingredients.

They have two ranges at present and plan to release more, including a pet range.

When the pandemic hit earlier this year, Amanda’s Beauty Boutique took a significant hit.

“Before Covid-19, we were a booming little business doing pretty well,” she said.

“After lockdown, things severely changed and we have lost a lot of business with many of our clients being elderly and unable to come back.

“When we opened our doors again, we gradually came back a little more but nowhere near as busy as what we used to be at this time of year.”

She added: “We have been unable to do half of the treatments we used to offer which has also affected the business.”

Amanda still hopes, despite the difficult year, the boutique will recover.

She said: “We can only pray things go back to normal one day soon and things start to pick up again.”