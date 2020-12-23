School kids’ Christmas artwork beamed across Perth town centre street to bring festive cheer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Schoolchildren have seen their Christmas-themed artwork take over a Perth town centre street in a new instillation designed to bring festive cheer to the city.

The primary pupils’ drawings are being beamed across the wallspace at Burt’s Vennel near Mill Street until Christmas Day.

Youngsters from across Perth and Kinross submitted their work to the local authority to be included in the display which features a mixture of still images and short animations around the theme of Christmas.

Locals are being encouraged to come along and see the projections which are a follow on from the Big Art Project which took place at the same site in February and March.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We hope you will be able to pop along to see the artwork and encourage friends and family to visit too.

“It’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face as we enjoy and celebrate the artistic talents of our young people.

“This amazing opportunity for the young people to see their work come to life in a public place, accessible for all to view, has been made possible with thanks to PKC Place Development.”

The projections are not visible during daylight hours but come to life as day turns to night.

The wall, beside Perth Theatre, is usually home to a commissioned piece called Meander, a tribute to the River Tay.

The project was unveiled last year following an international competition hosted by Culture Perth and Kinross.