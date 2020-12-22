Perth takeaway owner to deliver free lockdown meals in what could be last Christmas at popular shop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A charitable Perth takeaway owner plans to dish out free meals over the festive period in what could be the last Christmas at his popular restaurant.

Pete Chan, of China China, has restarted an initiative he first rolled out during the original lockdown, providing a free takeaways to the elderly and those in self-isolation.

Announcing the charitable giveaway, Pete said it would “probably” be his last Christmas at Craigie Cross, where his shop has become an institution over the last 17 years.

He said: “This is probably our last Christmas on Craigie Cross trading as China China.

“It’s not sad news but it’s maybe time to move on and it would be nice to go out doing what we do best and that was always supporting the community.”

The takeaway owner has teamed up with the Coronavirus Support in Perthshire Facebook page where people can privately message the group to nominate someone they believe could do with a free meal to cheer them up.

Pete said: “I think now, coming into this lockdown, going into the festive season where you can’t see your family and friends, especially the ones that are on their own, especially the elderly, I think it’s going to be a difficult time.

“So I’ve had this idea to be reunited with the girls at the coronavirus support group and hopefully get this going again immediately.

“The bad news has hit overnight and Christmas has obviously been dampened a little bit. At this time we could all do with a wee bit of cheering up.

“It will hopefully give them a pick-me-up.”

Pete has suggested that if anyone knows of someone who would like a takeaway from now until after Christmas, they will cook them a meal and safely deliver it to their home.

The businessman is well known for his charity work in the area and delivered hundreds of free meals during the first lockdown as well as running special initiatives on Mother’s Day.

Pete also restarted the initiative following the storms in August where he delivered free meals to people who had been flooded out their homes or who lost use of their kitchen.