Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Emergency services rush to River Tay in Perth over reports of two people in water

by Sean O'Neil
December 22 2020, 10.26pm Updated: December 23 2020, 8.32am
© Sean OEmergency services at River Tay in Perth on T
Emergency services at River Tay in Perth on T

Emergency services have rushed to Perth following reports of multiple people in the River Tay.

Rescue boats were deployed to the scene around 9.25pm on Tuesday night after two people were seen in the water.

Scottish Fire and Rescue (SFRS), Police Scotland and the ambulance service rushed to the incident where the boats were being prepared to be launched around 10pm.

An SFRS spokesperson told The Courier: “We got a call from the ambulance service at 9.25pm.

“There were reports of two people in the water.

“We’ve sent out two boat teams, one from Perth and one from the Kingsway in Dundee along with two appliances from Perth.”

© Sean O
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on scene in Perth

More from The Courier