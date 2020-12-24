Residents die as coronavirus outbreak hits Perth care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents have died after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Perth care home.

A probe is under way at Strathtay House Care Home after several people, including staff, tested positive for the virus.

The purpose built 40-bed centre, in the city’s North Muirton area, has been closed to new admissions.

A total of 18 residents and 13 staff have contracted the virus, although most are understood to have recovered with only six residents still considered positive. Bosses confirmed there has been a number of Covid-related deaths.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman confirmed it was involved in an investigation with the local Social Care Partnership and NHS Tayside’s Public Health Team.

“Enhanced infection prevention and control measures are in place at the care home and residents are being closely monitored,” she said. “Contact tracing has been completed and all close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice.

“A programme of immediate testing for staff and residents has also been carried out, in addition to the routine weekly staff testing.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment.

An HC-One spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.”

She said: “Our Residents are our absolute priority and we are doing everything we can to support the remaining six positive residents to return to good health.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our colleagues in limiting the spread as much as possible and supporting this home in its ongoing recovery.”

She added: “We have worked closely with our local health partners including NHS Tayside to respond to the outbreak and the home has been closed to non-essential visitors and admissions.

“We continue to implement our infection control measures and we have the staff, PPE and equipment needed to protect residents and colleagues.”

The company would not confirm the amount of deaths related to the outbreak but it is understood to be fewer than five.

HC-One has been tackling a bigger outbreak at its Lomond Court Care Home in the Woodside area of Glenrothes.

Last week, NHS Fife confirmed a number of residents had died at the home where a total of 27 residents and 26 members of staff have tested positive.

The latest cluster at Strathtay House comes as the rate of cases remains high across Perth and Kinross.

The region is the fifth in Scotland for the most positive tests (weekly) with 148.1 per 100,000, compared to 117.2 in Dundee, 111.4 in Fife and 56.8 in Angus.

Health chiefs were recently called to tackle a significant outbreak at Beech Manor Care Home, Blairgowrie, where more than 20 staff and residents were struck by the virus.

Last week, it was also confirmed that there were nine confirmed cases at the town’s Cornerstone Nursey, forcing 85 children and 17 staff members to self-isolate.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday there will be a public inquiry into the handling of coronavirus infections in Scotland’s care homes when it is safe to do so.

“We have given a very clear, unambiguous commitment to an independent public inquiry with human rights absolutely at its heart,” she said.

“We will take forward the implementation plans for a public inquiry as quickly as is feasible.

“But right now, particularly in the light of what we are facing with this new strain of the virus, my principal responsibility, the principal responsibility of the Deputy First Minister, the Health Secretary, every single minister in the Government is to focus on making sure we’re taking the decisions now, learning lessons, changing where we can to make sure we got through this next phase of the pandemic.”