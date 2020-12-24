Volunteer team make Birnam Hill and Glen Lyon rescues in lead up to Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tayside Mountain Rescue made their 48th and 49th rescues of the year on Wednesday.

The charity headed to Birnam Hill to help a mountain biker who picked up a knee injury before rushing to Glen Lyon to trace two missing hikers.

A spokesperson said: “The first was on Birnam Hill to help evacuate a mountain biker with a dislocated knee. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.

“The second was in Glen Lyon to look for two lost hillwalkers, who were successfully located.

“As we come into the winter season, please make sure that you are completely prepared for every eventuality.

“Having the right kit, warm clothing, map and compass and extra food, can and will make the difference.”