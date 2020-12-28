Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
Divisive government-funded self-build homes plan at historic Dunning execution site shelved

by Ross Gardiner
December 28 2020, 8.45am Updated: December 28 2020, 9.52am
© Steve MacDougall/DCTMediaArchitect Fergus Purdie withdrew the pioneering new self-build home proposals.
A £11 million housing and business development in a historic Perthshire village which won backing from the Scottish Government has been shelved following widespread opposition.

The Dunning scheme would have built on land next to the village’s medieval execution site.

Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust was among the organisations which raised red flags over the Thorny Hill project, describing the plot as “highly archaeologically sensitive” and calling for detailed excavations before any work could go ahead.

