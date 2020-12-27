Hikers with leg injury and hypothermia airlifted from Perthshire mountain pass

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tayside Mountain Rescue team were called to save two hikers from a Perthshire hillwalking route after one climber began to develop hypothermia.

The other hiker, who had sustained a knee injury while walking in the Cairngorms near Glenisla, also needed treatment.

The volunteer team were called to Kilbo Path by paramedics, but as they were preparing to leave, the team were made aware that Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance had airlifted the pair to safety.

Sunday afternoon’s callout was the 50th that the mountain rescue service had received in 2020.

A spokesperson said: “The team were called out this afternoon by the Scottish Ambulance Service to help with the evacuation of two casualties – one with a knee injury; the other showing signs of hypothermia – from the Kilbo Path area.

“Just as we were getting ready, the SCAA Helicopter managed to get in and picked up the casualties.

“Thanks as ever to Scottish Ambulance Service and SCAA.”