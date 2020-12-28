Local authority bosses hail ‘outstanding’ Perthshire councillor Henry Anderson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Council leaders have paid homage to Perthshire Councillor Henry Anderson after he lost his battle with coronavirus this weekend.

The SNP councillor, who was first elected to represent Almond and Earn in 2012, died on Sunday, prompting tributes to be paid from many who knew him.

Chiefs at Perth and Kinross Council say Henry, a former taxi operator and chairman of the Bridge of Earn institute, will be “hugely missed.”

Provost Dennis Melloy said: “I was completely shocked and saddened when I was told the sad news that Councillor Henry Anderson had succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday afternoon.

“Henry was an outstanding councillor who will be sadly missed by all his Council colleagues, officers and staff throughout Perth and Kinross Council.

Council Leader Murry Lyle added: “He was always an excellent advocate for his ward of Almond and Earn and passionate about local issues.

“I had the pleasure of working with Henry for several years with the local review body and always enjoyed his company, good humour and sense of fun when we were out visiting planning sites.

“Henry will be hugely missed by council colleagues and my deepest and sincerest condolences go out to his wife Shirley and his family at this sad time.”

Perth and Kinross Council CEO Karen Reid said: “Everyone in the council is deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Councillor Henry Anderson.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very sad time.”

Former SNP group leader Dave Doogan was elected to Perth and Kinross Council at the same time as Mr Anderson.

The now-MP tweeted: “Despairing at the sudden loss today of my loyal, generous and tireless friend Cllr Henry Anderson due to Covid-19.

“Henry was much more than a colleague. Love to Henry’s family. RIP big guy.”