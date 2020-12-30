Obituary: Alistair Peddie, well-known Perth prison warden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A former Perth prison warder whose keen interest in community affairs led him to stand as a councillor and write hundreds of letters to the local papers has died.

Alistair Peddie, who was 85, grew up in Perth and was educated at Caledonian Road School, before heading to Perth High School.

He was always among the first of his peers to have the latest gadgets, such as radiograms and record players, making him a popular figure during his teenage years in the 1950s.

As a young man, Alistair served his time as a joiner before joining the Scots Guards at the age of 20.

After three years’ military service he left to join the prison service, initially training at Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow.

Once his training was complete, he moved to Perth prison and worked there until 1990 when he retired due to a back injury.

He had a keen interest in local politics and once stood for councillor. He hoped to raise awareness of local issues, such as what should be done with Perth City Hall.

Alistair was an avid reader and collected hundreds of books on a wide variety of subjects. He was a regular contributor to the letters pages of The Courier and Perthshire Advertiser.

One of his main hobbies was photography, especially in the days of film although he did later come round to the conveniences of digital cameras.

Alistair was also a keen fan of Robert Burns and took an interest in the Black Watch after two relatives served with the regiment.

He could be seen daily at St John’s Square, where he enjoyed speaking to the many people in Perth he had come to know over the years.

He did it marry but is survived by his three sisters and two brothers, who all now live in Australia, and his nine cousins who live across the UK.