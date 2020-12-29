Perthshire road closed after vehicle abandoned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A rural Perthshire road has been closed until morning after a vehicle was found abandoned on it.

The U173 Glen Quaich Road from the A822 at Amulree to A827 near Kenmore is currently sealed off due to the vehicle which will not be recovered until daylight on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Police are aware and nobody with the vehicle at this time.

“Road ahead closed signage being erected at each end.”