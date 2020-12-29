Saturday, January 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Perthshire road closed after vehicle abandoned

by Sean O'Neil
December 29 2020, 8.11pm Updated: December 30 2020, 4.14pm
© DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

A rural Perthshire road has been closed until morning after a vehicle was found abandoned on it.

The U173 Glen Quaich Road from the A822 at Amulree to A827 near Kenmore is currently sealed off due to the vehicle which will not be recovered until daylight on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Police are aware and nobody with the vehicle at this time.

“Road ahead closed signage being erected at each end.”

More from The Courier