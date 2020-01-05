Volunteers tackle ‘worst ever’ litter problem at Perth schools

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Volunteers have launched a litter blitz in Perth, amid claims that the amount of junk dumped around city schools has become worse than ever.

The clear-up campaign around Perth High School and Perth Academy was coordinated by local Liberal Democrat councillors after an increase in complaints from parents and residents.

Students were asked to carry out their own litter pick before schools broke up for the Christmas holidays.

And now an action group of volunteers has been set up to help keep the grounds, and surrounding streets, clear of rubbish.

Locals told organisers that the litter problem is the worst they have encountered.

Perth City South councillor Willie Wilson said: “It is important that we tidy up the area and do more to tackle the litter problem next year.

“Due to guidance discouraging pupils remaining in the buildings, far more are going outside school grounds during the school day.

“This means they visit local shops and catering establishments, and inevitably this increases the amount of litter.”

He said: “There seems to be a growing minority who ignore the litter code and the law.

“We do thank all the young people who observe the rules about litter and are helping keep the area tidy.”

Fellow ward councillor Liz Barrett added: “In 2021, we plan to tackle this situation more fundamentally with the schools and the wider community, working with the council’s communities teams.

“As well as keeping contact with the schools about this, we’ll be appealing for more residents and pupils to become involved in the council’s local litter champions programme.

“And we’ll be checking whether more bins are needed in some places.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman said: “Everyone has a right to live in a clean and safe environment and we regularly remind pupils not to litter.

“Teaching our children and young people about the harm caused by littering is a vital part of environmental education.”

She added: “Alongside the work teachers undertake with our young people, our waste awareness coordinators work with schools on the resource issues and environmental concerns around waste, recycling and litter.”