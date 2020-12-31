Perth schoolgirl who died suddenly aged 9 laid to rest in moving ceremony

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth schoolgirl who died suddenly aged just nine has been laid to rest.

Allmeria Oliver passed away on December 11 from a severe brain injury following a heart attack.

The St John’s Academy pupil was buried on Wednesday morning after a touching ceremony at the Bible Baptist Church in Perth.

Mourners gathered outside the place of worship to pay their respects as the young girl’s brightly coloured coffin adorned with unicorns arrived at the church by horse-drawn carriage.

Pastor Russell Brinkley paid tribute to the “star” who had touched so many lives.

“So much life in nine years,” said the Pastor.

“She was a blessing to have had as part of our life and I know for yours as well.

“We’re here this morning to think about and reflect on one of the most feared and misunderstood and solemn things that life has to offer – and that is death.

© Supplied by St John's Academy

“At this difficult time, as I think about Allmeria, I just think, first of all, the reason we are all here this morning is to celebrate life.

“She had a good life. She impacted a lot of people, there’s a lot of celebration in who Allmeria was and the way she’s touched so many lives.”

A moving photographic tribute of the young girl growing up was played to There You’ll Be by Faith Hill as mourners reflected on Allmeria.

The pastor comforted her family and told them that their grief was a sign of their love.

“It is an appropriate thing to grieve” he said.

“A lot of people have a hard time at funerals. Some people think it’s selfish to want to have her still here and to hold on to her.

“Some people are glad she is in a better place and feel like they should be happy and not grieve – but grief is something we have been given by God and really grief is an expression of love.

© Supplied by Julie Steedman

“We’re sorry to see Allmeria go because we loved her so much and because of what she meant to each one of us and the impact she had on our lives.”

Allmeria’s mum, Julie Steedman, 46, has since paid tribute to her “amazing” daughter saying the world was not ready for her.

She said: “This world is not ready to not have Allmeria in it, we all need a little Allmeria.

“I am so proud of my wee girl, she had star quality and was so beautiful.”

Since her death, Allmeria’s school has named an outdoor classroom in her honour.