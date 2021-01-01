Police charge more than 30 people for attending party in historic Perthshire

More than 30 people have been charged with reckless conduct after attending a party in historic Perthshire.
Thirty-two revellers gathered at a rented property in Lochard Road in Aberfoyle on December 27 despite the Tier 4 restrictions in place across mainland Scotland.
Officers responded to reports of the party around 11.10am on Wednesday and found dozens of people inside.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and 32 people were discovered within.
“All 32 people have been charged with culpable and reckless conduct and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
“The property was vacated prior to police leaving.”
Support The Courier today.
The Courier is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever — which is why our key content is free. However, you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Courier from just £5.99 a month. Because Local Matters.Subscribe