Drivers warned after accident blocks A9 in Perthshire

One of Perthshire’s busiest roads was partially blocked following a crash on Saturday morning.
A lane of the A9 Perth to Stirling road was closed for an hour following a one-vehicle accident near Auchterarder at 9.50am.
Police were called to the collision, which took place on the southbound section of the route.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.50am on Saturday, January 2, officers were called to the report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on the A9 turnoff just after Auchterarder.
“Emergency services attended, the lane was blocked for a short time until uplift of the vehicle was arranged around 10.50am.”
Earlier on Saturday, Traffic Scotland posted: “The A9 at Auchterarder southbound is currently restricted due to road traffic accident.
“Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.”
❗️NEW⌚️09:58#A9 RTC#A9 S/B Auchterarder
Off slip blocked#drivesafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/Akb2tTmiez
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 2, 2021
The road was cleared by 10.50am.
❗️CLEAR⌚️10:50#A9 RTC#A9 S/B Auchterarder
All lanes now running✅#drivesafe @NETrunkRoads
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 2, 2021
