Drivers warned after accident blocks A9 in Perthshire

One of Perthshire’s busiest roads was partially blocked following a crash on Saturday morning.

A lane of the A9 Perth to Stirling road was closed for an hour following a one-vehicle accident near Auchterarder at 9.50am.

Police were called to the collision, which took place on the southbound section of the route.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.50am on Saturday, January 2, officers were called to the report of a one-vehicle road traffic crash on the A9 turnoff just after Auchterarder.

“Emergency services attended, the lane was blocked for a short time until uplift of the vehicle was arranged around 10.50am.”

Earlier on Saturday, Traffic Scotland posted: “The A9 at Auchterarder southbound is currently restricted due to road traffic accident.

“Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.”

The road was cleared by 10.50am.