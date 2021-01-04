Young musicians thanked as teenage piper fundraises enough money to run care home for full day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Young pipers who have entertained care home residents throughout lockdown have been commended after one teenager raised enough money to fund a facility for an entire day.

Max Rae, 15, from Bridge of Allan, has raised more than £12,900 for Strathcarron Hospice.

The young musician played for residents for 100 days straight from March 24 until he broke his collar bone in a biking accident in early July which left him unable to play for a few months.

However, Max began playing and fundraising again at the start of December and hit his target, meaning he was able to fully fund the care home on New Year’s Day.

He also piped for people in their gardens who were celebrating a birthday or an anniversary.

Max’s dad John Rae said: “This was enormous fun and brought a lot of pleasure to people in the local area.

“He piped for children from aged four upwards to adults aged 90.

“The local community have been incurably generous and supportive – from the local Round Table and Rotary clubs to Gleneagles Hotel, local businesses, generous and patient neighbours and the general public.

“It has been quite overwhelming and very humbling too.”

He said: “The reason for this of course is that Strathcarron Hospice is such a deserving cause and touches the hearts of so many people in our area.”

Two young brothers have also been thanked by staff at Viewlands House care home in Perth for playing in the grounds of the facility every Thursday from March to July.

Rhys and Jack Barr, who are a piper and drummer respectively, returned to the care home to give a performance on New Year’s Day where they were presented with a gift voucher by thankful carers and residents.

© Supplied by Jennifer McGregor Co

Alison Smith, leader of volunteer group Friends of Viewlands House, was full of praise for the young members of the Perth and District Pipe Band.

She said: “These two wonderful young pipers have voluntarily given hours of joy for Viewlands House residents over the past year.

“Their dedication to performing in the grounds every week for several months is marvellous.

“The vouchers we have presented to Rhys and Jack are just a small token of our appreciation.

“We hope they enjoy spending them.”

To continue supporting Max’s fundraising visit https://bit.ly/MaxthePiper