Man, 23, dies and two children flown to hospital after A93 crash near Spittal of Glenshee

A 23-year-old man has died after a crash near Spittal of Glenshee in the southern Cairngorms.

Police say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on the A93 Braemar to Perth road just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Two children, aged seven and five, have been flown to The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, for treatment.

The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.

The road was closed until early on Monday morning as police carried out an investigation into the collision.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three vehicles to the scene. These consisted of one volunteer pump from Kirkmichael and two from Blairgowrie.

Police told motorists to seek an alternative route.

A police spokesperson confirmed the death and added: “Officers are currently in attendance at the A93 Spittal of Glenshee, following a crash involving one vehicle which was reported to police around 4.20pm today.

“A 23-year-old man who was the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children, aged seven and five have been flown to The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow, for treatment.

“The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle has minor injuries.”

A team of north-east lifesavers also flew out to the Glenshee ski centre on Sunday to airlift a woman injured on the slope.

She is believed to have hurt her leg while participating in winter sports.

Teams had to work their way through harsh winter weather before airlifting her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly before 4pm.