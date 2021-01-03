Top lung professor fears ‘storm is coming’ as Covid-19 cases spike across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A top respiratory professor has warned that a “storm is coming” as Covid-19 cases continue to spike across Scotland.

James Chalmers, chairman of respiratory research at the British Lung Foundation, fears the 2,000 cases being reported will be “felt in hospitals” in the coming weeks.

The University of Dundee professor raised the alarm as NHS Tayside confirmed the new strain of Covid-19 is fast becoming the most common form of the virus.

Professor Chalmers said: “Two-thousand cases per day now in Scotland despite lockdown measures since Boxing Day.

“We know that this translates into a spike in hospital/ICU admissions in 7-10 days.

“Covid is a biphasic illness – mild symptoms initially, then lung involvement 7-10 days later in those at high risk.

“Taking account of approximately five days incubation period from infection and 7-10 days to develop pulmonary complications, – the effects of Christmas mixing may be felt towards the end of the coming week in hospitals across Scotland.

“I hope I am wrong but it feels like a storm is coming.”

NHS Tayside also issued a warning on Sunday evening that decisions made in the coming days will have a direct impact on hospitals.

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health, said: “Covid-19 continues to circulate in all communities across Tayside and the new strain is fast becoming the most common form of the virus.

“The numbers of patients being admitted to hospital is increasing and we must do all that we can to limit the spread of the virus.

“I would urge the people of Tayside to continue to follow Scottish Government guidance and to stay at home.

“Coronavirus thrives and spreads indoors so to help curb the spread of the virus stay home, do not invite others in and only go out when necessary.

“Also, please remember to follow the FACTs guidance at all times.”

The health chief pleaded with people to follow the guidelines to ease the expected strain on the NHS.

Dr Fletcher added: “The decisions you make over the coming days and weeks will have a direct impact on what happens next with Covid-19 in our communities and also in our hospitals and other care facilities.

“Please, stick with it Tayside.”