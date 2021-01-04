Weather warning issued across Tayside and Fife with local roads ‘treacherous’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across Tayside and Fife.

Roads and footpaths in Perthshire became particularly treacherous overnight with many residents complaining about untreated roads.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Treacherous driving conditions this morning with very icy conditions all over Perth and Kinross area.

“All our gritting crews are out on network.”

The conditions were so cold on Monday morning that one youngster in Inchture used his street as an ice rink.

The Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop, especially on untreated surfaces, where snow has been melting on Sunday and where frequent showers occur through the night.”

Roads in Dundee are also said to be dangerous following freezing conditions overnight.