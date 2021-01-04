Road closed near Loch Leven after vehicle strikes power line

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The B9097 near Loch Leven has closed after a vehicle struck a power line.

The road – between the junction with the B920 and B996 – was closed to allow emergency services to make the road safe.

We can advise the B9097 Is currently closed near Loch Leven between the junction with the B920 and B996 due to a road crash. The vehicle has struck a power line and the road is currently closed to allow the line to be made safe. Please use an alternative route at this time. pic.twitter.com/23W3PV5Kxw — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) January 4, 2021

