News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Road closed near Loch Leven after vehicle strikes power line

by Anita Diouri
January 4 2021, 1.11pm Updated: January 5 2021, 9.36am
The B9097 near Loch Leven has closed after a vehicle struck a power line.

The road – between the junction with the B920 and B996 – was closed to allow emergency services to make the road safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can advise the B9097 Is currently closed near Loch Leven between the junction with the B920 and B996 due to a road crash.

“The vehicle has struck a power line and the road is currently closed to allow the line to be made safe.

“Please use an alternative route at this time.”