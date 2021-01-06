Perth pet rescuers hope claim of dog abandoned at school is ‘a horrible misunderstanding’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of a pet rescue group are urging Perth residents to keep their eyes peeled for a missing dog which may have been abandoned at a local school.

The Missing Pets – Perth and Kinross Scotland group posted a message on Facebook from someone saying a small white dog had been seen in the grounds of Perth High after potentially being dumped.

A witness said they had seen a motorist parking at the school, letting the dog off its lead and driving away.

A search party was assembled and more than 20 neighbours were out searching for the dog on Tuesday night.

The group used a thermal scope to try and pick up traces of the the pet in the sub zero temperatures, but to no avail.

Police have been made aware of the incident and pet rescuers are attempting to access security footage to help them track down the animal or owner.

Missinf Pets administrator Katie McCandless-Thomas said: It could be a horrible misunderstanding and I hope that’s the case.

“The police have been informed and we will look at if there is CCTV, but for safety and GDPR reasons, only certain people can access it.

“Until we get to the bottom of it, we’re trying to keep everyone calm, but we’re asking everyone around Perth High School please look out for this wee dog.”

Katie, who also runs Dog Friendly Perthshire, was one of the people scouring the area on Tuesday night.

“We were up searching and in suitable areas but so far there is nothing,” she said.

“This area is quite built up so there are loads of places a dog could hide.

“Suggestions have been made about putting a trap in. We have a trap but one cannot be put in place until we know where a dog’s safe place is.”

She welcomed the interest from members of the public but urged people to follow advice on searching for a missing dog.

“While everyone is being absolutely amazing turning out to help search, it could be that too many people searching could overwhelm what is already likely to be a scared dog,” she said.

“If you are out searching a quiet drive around would be most beneficial or finding a spot to just park up and watch the street. Also please don’t call for the dog or whistle as it can also be negative to searching.”

Police Scotland say officers had yet to confirm whether any wrongdoing has been committed.

A police spokesperson: “Around 11.10pm on Tuesday, 5 January, officers received a report of a dog being abandoned near to Perth High School on Oakbank Road.

“No criminality has been established.”