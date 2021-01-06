Firefighters called to bin lorry blaze in Perth city centre

Smoke could be seen pouring out of a bin lorry in Perth city centre this morning.
Firefighters were called to the blaze, outside St John’s Kirk, at 8.17am.
A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed that two appliances from Perth were sent to the scene.
She said: “We were in attendance. The stop message has since been received.
“No casualties were involved.”
Pictures sent to The Courier show the fire at the back of the lorry, with smoke emanating from the vehicle. Another image shows firefighters extinguishing the blaze.
Perth and Kinross Council say that an investigation is underway already to find the cause of the fire.
A local authority spokesperson said: “We are aware of a fire involving one of our bin lorries this morning and can confirm that thankfully no one was injured.
“We are investigating the source of the fire.”
More to follow.
