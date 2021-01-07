Something went wrong - please try again later.

The driver of a car that hit a power line and careered off the road and down an embankment into a holiday park has spoken of her relief after she and her four passengers escaped unharmed.

However, Danielle Naylor has hit out at the reaction from one bystander at the site, saying he was more concerned about the fact they may have been breaching lockdown rules than trying to help.

Danielle, 22, of Kinglassie, was driving to Loch Leven with her two sisters and her sister’s boyfriend so they could go for a walk when the car veered off the B9097 in icy conditions.

She said a piece of wood pierced the vehicle, narrowly missing her sister.

The car struck an electricity line – leaving more than 250 homes without power – before crashing at Loch Leven Lodges.

Danielle said: “I was only driving 35 or 40mph but the car spun out due to the conditions and we swerved.

“A piece of wood pierced the fuel tank and only just missed my sister.

“There was a really strong smell of petrol even from the embankment.”

The car landed with the driver’s side on the ground but the airbags did not go off, which made it easier for Danielle and her three passengers to clamber out.

Danielle said the group contacted the emergency services and checked if anyone at the lodges was injured.

But she said she was shocked by the lack of sympathy shown by a man at the site.

She said: “He was shouting at us and demanded to know our names, and didn’t ask how we were.

“He told us that we deserved it as we shouldn’t have been out, but we were only five miles from home.

“We had to wait for the emergency services and no one really came to check if we were okay.”

Danielle had more praise for the police officer who came to their assistance.

“The police were wonderful”, she said.

“The woman – I can’t remember her name – was really comforting and reassuring.”

She urged other motorists to be aware of the conditions and to drive accordingly.

She said: “I think it’s really being aware of the conditions.

“I think the council are doing the best they can – like everyone else. I don’t think it’s a blame game.”

Loch Leven Lodges did not respond to requests for comment.