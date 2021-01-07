Investigation under way after bin lorry catches fire during Perth collection route

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Council bosses have launched an investigation after a bin lorry burst into flames.

Its crew, who were collecting rubbish in Perth city centre, escaped unhurt and looked on as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the flames which engulfed their vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The lorry had been parked up on the cobbles between St John’s Kirk and Perth City Hall when the blaze broke out and the workers were able to stand clear until firefighters arrived.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of both the drum of the bin lorry and its cabin.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said two appliances from Perth were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at 8.17am.

She said: “We were in attendance.

“No casualties were involved.”

Local resident Denis Munro captured the blaze on camera when he heard a commotion outside.

He said: “I woke up at about 8 o’clock and went to the window as there was an unusual amount of noise outside. I was amazed to see the lorry on fire, I’d never seen anything like it.

“I was concerned as it was between two of Perth’s most important buildings. If the fire had made it to the diesel tank, it could have exploded.

“Thankfully the fire service were there in minutes and had everything under control.

“If it hadn’t been during lockdown, the street would have been really busy. Even in the winter, there are people sat outside at the cafes along St John’s Place most mornings.”

Perth and Kinross Council said it had launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a fire involving one of our bin lorries this morning and can confirm that thankfully no one was injured.

“We are investigating the source of the fire.”

The council’s environment and infrastructure convener Angus Forbes said he was grateful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their attendance and grateful no one was injured.

City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale said: “I’m pleased to learn that there were no casualties as a result of this dreadful incident.

“I can only praise the swift response of the emergency services. I’m grateful it was dealt with promptly and nobody was hurt.”