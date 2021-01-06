Positive cases of Covid-19 at 2 Sisters soars to 30 in second major outbreak at Coupar Angus chicken factory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Positive Covid-19 cases at the 2 Sisters chicken factory have soared to 30.

NHS Tayside confirmed the increased number of confirmed coronavirus cases which has risen from seven last week.

An incident management team has now been set up to deal with second major outbreak at the Perthshire plant.

Director of Public Health at NHS Tayside, Dr Emma Fletcher, said: “Thirty cases of Covid-19 connected to the 2 Sisters food processing plant have now been identified.

“The factory is working closely with NHS Tayside’s Public Health team and Food Standards Scotland and all arrangements for contact tracing and self-isolation are in place.

“Staff are being given appropriate advice and additional support from their relevant Local Authority if needed.

“The multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to keep the situation under close review and the factory remains open. “