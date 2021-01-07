Mum slams ‘dangerous’ conditions of frozen-over Auchterarder park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A mum has raised fears about the “dangerous” icy conditions of a Perthshire park, saying the hazard has been ignored by the local authority.

Emma-Jean Bramhill claims Auchterarder Public Park has been untouched for days by Perth and Kinross Council and it’s not safe for her to take her 10-month-old daughter Charlotte for a walk in the pram.

The concerned mum said she had been left with nowhere to take her young daughter out for fresh air during lockdown.

“It’s very dangerous, the pram was sliding,” said Emma-Jean

© Supplied by Emma-Jean Bramhall

“It’s completely iced over and there’s nowhere to walk without slipping.

“Even the grass had frozen over.

“I completely understand there is Covid and staff numbers are low but this happens every year.

“They know it’s getting colder. We’re in full lockdown – where are we supposed to have our daily exercise?”

© Supplied by Emma-Jean Bramhall

She is calling for the park to be gritted as soon as possible.

Perth and Kinross Council has come under fire for its response to the sub-zero temperatures since they hit the region on Sunday night.

Complaints poured in from angry locals with many finding grit bins empty when they tried to tackle the problem themselves.

Rural roads were described as treacherous despite the local authority insisting it had brought in extra cover to deal with the problem.

The lack of winter maintenance was illustrated in Inchture where nine-year-old Ben Stark was able to skate on the frozen road outside his home.

The young ice-hockey player was filmed by his dad Gavin on Meadowside Drive in the Perthshire town at 9am on Monday before the pair gritted the untreated surface themselves.

Perth and Kinross Council has insisted it is working “round the clock” to treat affected areas as the cold snap continues.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Our staff, together with those of Tayside Contracts, are working round the clock to treat main A-class roads, bus routes and pavements.

“More than half of the next priority routes have also now been treated.

“Other routes will be treated and grit bins refilled as soon as possible.”