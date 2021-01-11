Plans for storage batteries connected to National Grid to be sited on edge of Perth drawn up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A plan to site 50 batteries on the edge of Perth to store excess National Grid electricity will go before councillors on Wednesday.

A pre-application notice has been lodged, outlining proposals for the development at the former Perth Equestrian Centre at Glendevon Farm, behind Noahs soft play centre.

It has been submitted by Whirlwind Renewables, an independent wind energy business based in Yorkshire.

The scheme would accommodate up to 50 battery storage units housed inside steel shipping containers, along with ancillary structures including transformers and switchgear and screening.

The site is on Old Gallows Road, a main arterial route in and out of Perth up until the 18th century, which also houses a SSEN grid supply point on the eastern side of the A9 carriageway.

Plans were made public at the end of November and an online consultation was held last month to allow neighbours the chance to quiz developers.

The company’s planning director and application agent Dan Grierson said the technology is already being rolled out in other parts of the UK, USA and Australia.

He said: “The proposed energy storage facility would provide rapid-response electrical back-up to the Electric Grid and would represent an early deployment within Scotland of a high tech-grid balancing facility.

“It would also provide employment opportunities through the construction, operation and maintenance of the project.”

The Huddersfield-headquartered company specialises in the development of onshore wind farms in the UK.

Formed in 2007, it has erected wind turbines across Scotland, England and in County Donegal in Ireland.

In 2019, plans for a battery park in Coupar Angus were signed off despite 71 objections from neighbours who were anxious about noise, lighting and amenity.

So far, no objections have been raised in relation to the Perth proposals. A more detailed application would have to be submitted before the company can install any batteries.