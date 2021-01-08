Perth residents unable to treat icy paths due to grit bin packed with litter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth city centre residents have complained after they were unable to treat icy pathways because their grit bin was packed full of litter.

Locals are being urged to take more care of where they dispose of rubbish after the problem arose living on Gowrie Street.

Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett said: “Residents couldn’t get at the salt and grit because of the mountain of rubbish crammed on top.

“The quickest solution was to clear it all away and then break up the hard crusted top layer of grit. The contents can now be used.”

He added: “I would ask that anyone who thought they were doing a good deed by cleaning litter in the area dispose of it elsewhere from now on.”

It comes as council crews across Tayside and Fife have battled to ensure grit bins are filled this week as freezing temperatures leave pathways and roads in a treacherous state.

Mr Barrett said Perth and Kinross Council had responded to almost 800 online requests.

He said bins had been filled since Wednesday in Kinross-shire, Auchterarder and surrounding area, Perth City, Scone, Carse Villages, Blairgowrie, Meigle, Ardler, Kettins and Aberfeldy, and Pitlochry.

“Rather than respond to individual fills the decision has been taken to do a global refill ahead of further cold and icy conditions this weekend,” he said.

“Two additional hired squads have been brought in to fill the bins and housing repairs staff are also providing additional support.”

He also praised neighbours for stepping up to do their bit.

“Local residents and communities have been doing tremendous work to augment the huge amount of effort that the council has put in to deal with the big freeze”, he said.

“Conditions have been treacherous with black ice making steep inclines impossible to treat by gritter lorry.”