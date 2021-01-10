Motorists warned as essential safety work resumes on M90 near Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists have been warned to expect some disruption as work gets under way on a seven week programme of safety improvements on the M90.

Bear Scotland crews will begin work on at the motorway’s Craigend junction (J10) near Perth on Sunday, January 10.

The project involves the installation of new safety barriers, as well as improvements to existing barriers and verges, and follows on from work completed in December last year.

Teams will be in place from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night, although no work is planned for Friday and Saturday nights.

A series of closures are being put in place to help keep workers safe.

The northbound hardshoulder will be shut during construction hours until January 18, followed by the southbound hardshoulder from January 19 to 26.

The southbound slip road, from Broxden roundabout to Friarton Bridge, will close from January 27 to February 9, with traffic redirected along junction 9 (Bridge of Earn).

From February 10 – 23, the northbound slip road will be shut along the same stretch.

All traffic management measures will be removed during the daytime, however a 50mph speed limit will be in place for safety.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be in place to ensure all site personnel remain safe once the project gets underway.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative said: “Safety is a top priority for both Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland and this scheme will see the second phase of improvements and upgrades to the existing road safety barriers at this location on the M90 completed.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible. The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our teams and motorists, however we’ve planned the closures to take place overnight to limit disruption to road users.”

He said: “We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”