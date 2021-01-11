All ‘safe and accounted for’: Fire chief gives update on Perth city centre takeaway blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Everyone is safe and accounted for after a dramatic blaze at a Perth city centre takeaway.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Elrasheed shop in Scott Street just after 4pm on Sunday.

Several people had to be rescued by firefighters when flames spread to an an upstairs flat. Residents in neighbouring properties fled as their homes filled with smoke.

Unable to return to their properties, they have been given emergency accommodation.

At the height of the incident, there were seven appliances and nearly 40 firefighters tackling the blaze from inside and outside the building.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire was brought under control at 9.20pm on Sunday.

A crew was back at the scene on Monday morning to inspect the building and check for any hidden hot pockets.

The fire service’s Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens tweeted: “I’m relieved to say that everyone is safe and accounted for. Unfortunately due to the damage some residents will require temporary accommodation.”

Local SNP MSP John Swinney said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this fire, and I hope that everyone remains healthy.

“I am grateful for the care and skill of our emergency services and I thank them for their quick response.”

City centre councillor Eric Drysdale added: “At any time, our community is grateful for the protection of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and our other wonderful blue light services and today – global pandemic notwithstanding – our city centre is again indebted to them.”