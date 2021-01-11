Almost a dozen residents temporarily rehomed after Perth kebab shop blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents remain in temporary accommodation after more than half a dozen flats above a popular Perth takeaway which caught fire on Sunday night.

The fire, which started shortly after 4pm on Sunday, engulfed Elrasheed D’Lite and forced upstairs neighbours to flee from their homes.

Almost 40 firefighters from Perth and Auchterarder SFRS stations extinguished the flames within the family-run business and flat a floor up with jet hoses.

Stuart Stevens, SFRS’s assistant chief officer and director of service delivery, confirmed to John Swinney MSP on Sunday evening neighbouring residents, none of whom had been injured in the blaze, were transferred to alternative accommodation.

He said: “I’m relieved to say that everyone is safe and accounted for.

“Unfortunately due to the damage some residents will require temporary accommodation.

“The incident is deescalating but SFRS crews will remain on scene for some time yet.”

In total, 11 people from seven households have had to be evacuated.

Amongst those forced to move out were Roman and Malgorzata Klinkosz.

The Polish couple had lived two floors above the fast food outlet for seven years, and are now staying with friend Agnieszka Drywa.

Agnieszka said: “It’s heart-breaking. It was really quite scary.

“The fire seemed to start in the shop and spread throughout the building and into the flat above.

“The flames didn’t reach [Roman and Malgorzata’s] flat, but there was a really strong smell of smoke. They were in the flat at the time and left straight away.

“The owner of the shop was outside and he was really upset.

“Police took them back in last night to get medicine and we’re contacting SFRS to see when we can get other things like clothes.

“There wasn’t any major damage other than the smoke so I hope they can move back in soon, but it won’t be today or tomorrow.

“We’re trying to contact our landlord, but they’re staying with me just now.”

Perth and Kinross Council have moved the tenants of one flat to emergency accommodation, but are prepared to provide more housing if needed.

City centre councillor Peter Barrett said: “The fire damage appears to have been significant and the council has provided emergency accommodation to one household.

“No children are involved and although none of the properties belong to the council, there is sufficient additional accommodation for all affected residents if required.

“The housing support team will make contact with all households [on Tuesday] morning to offer further housing support, advice and assistance.

“I have been reassured that the council will ensure that all households have emergency access to food and welfare assistance if this is needed.

“At this stage it is difficult to assess the extent of the damage to properties and whether residents can return to their homes. Support, advice and housing options assistance will also be available should this be needed.”