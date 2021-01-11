Campaign to curb speeders in rural Kinross-shire amid claims of ‘regular’ near misses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A wish list of safety measures has been drawn up to help put the brakes on speeding motorists in rural Kinross-shire.

A recently installed go-slow zone in the centre of Portmoak has inspired a new campaign to address long-standing complaints about cars whizzing through surrounding settlements.

Politicians are pressing for further action, amid claims that near misses are becoming a “regular” occurrence.

The 20mph zone, complete with vehicle-activated warning sign, was installed at the village by Perth and Kinross Council following concern about reckless and dangerous driving along the A911 which cuts through the community.

Conservative councillor Callum Purves praised the improvements and said they have already proved effective. He added: “Nevertheless, I am still getting correspondence from constituents about near misses between pedestrians and vehicles, on a fairly regular basis.

“I feel that more needs to be done to address these issues.”

Mr Purves said that the local authority had agreed to more measures in neighbouring communities.

“I recently organised a site visit with the community council and the council’s roads teams to look at outstanding road safety issues,” he said.

“As a result, the council have agreed to introduce various measures including 30mph speed limits in Easter and Wester Balgedie, speed bumps along the A911 in Kinnesswood and new 20mph village nameplates for Scotlandwell and Kilmagadwood.”

Local Tory MSP Liz Smith, who visited Portmoak to inspect the new measures, added: “There are a number of other mitigation measures which cannot be progressed in the short term, but we will continue to press for action on them.

“These include getting a signalized junction at the Balgedie Toll Tavern, a puffin crossing between the village hall and church, and additional vehicle-activated signs in Scotlandwell and Easter Balgedie.”

She added: “There is also work to be done with the community council and the council’s community greenspace team to progress a safe footpath link between Kilmagadwood and Scotlandwell.”