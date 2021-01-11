Teen accused of ‘having firearm’ at railway station in Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager is to appear in court charged with committing a breach of the peace at a mainline train station with what appeared to be a firearm.

Gregor Kyle, 19, is accused of conducting himself in a disorderly manner at Dunblane Railway Station in Perthshire by “waving an airsoft gun with the appearance of a firearm in the air”, pointing it at another male who was with him, and repeatedly discharging it.

Kyle, of George Street, Dunblane, faces a single charge of breach of the peace arising from his alleged actions at the station, and also at Dunblane’s Millrow Car Park and elsewhere.

At Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday the case against Kyle, who was not present, was continued without plea on the request of defence solicitor Virgil Crawford, until February 5.