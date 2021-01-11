Multiple cases of Covid-19 confirmed at Perth care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Multiple Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at a care home in Perth as a family claim they were refused permission to speak to their mum who had tested positive.

The families of residents at Louisebrae in Tulloch were notified of the outbreak on Sunday despite residents already getting their first dose of the vaccine.

One family member, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Courier they had been refused permission to speak to their mum after being told she had Covid-19.

They said: “Staff were evasive in answering questions to family members.

“They called to confirm mum is positive – as are others.

“They would not answer questions and asked me to call back.

“I took three hours but again staff evasive and I could not speak to mum.

“I hope and pray they are all okay.”

The care home is run by Mead Medical Services who own four other facilities around Scotland.

Bosses at Louisebrae refused to comment on the outbreak or say how many residents or staff members had tested positive.

The coronavirus outbreak took hold despite residents receiving their first vaccine jab nearly three weeks ago.

NHS Inform states that the vaccine “offers good protection within two to three weeks of the first dose.”

It adds: “The latest evidence suggests the first dose of the vaccine provides protection for most people for up to 12 weeks. ”

Louisebrae failed to say if the confirmed cases would affect the second dose of the vaccine being given out to residents.

NHS Tayside however confirmed multiple cases at the Perth site and said they were providing support to the facility.

A spokesperson for the health board said: “We have been advised of positive cases at the care home.

“Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and our health protection team are also monitoring the situation and providing the care home with ongoing advice and support.”

Louisebrae is the second to care home to suffer a Covid-19 outbreak within the region in the last month.

In December two residents died and another was hospitalised following confirmed cases at Glenhelenbank in Luncarty.

Of the 13 residents staying at the facility, 10 tested positive for the virus.