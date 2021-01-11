Police find cannabis cultivation in flat evacuated after Perth takeaway fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police officers have uncovered a cannabis cultivation while investigating the impact that a takeaway blaze in Perth had on upstairs flats.

Following Sunday night’s fire at fast food outlet Elrasheed D’Lite on Scott Street, 11 people from seven flats above the takeaway and neighbouring busienesses were evacuated.

Officers returned the the scene on Monday morning to conduct routine enquiries and scope out the smoke and fire damage sustained by the apartments above the popular family-run takeaway.

© Mhairi Edwards

Upon carrying out inspections within the properties, police stumbled upon a sizeable cannabis cultivation and a trio of officers donning latex gloves were spotted carrying the plants, sealed in large black evidence bags, into a van parked outside.

Having concluded that the fire was not started suspiciously, officers are now looking into the drugs.

Officers have confirmed that the cultivation was found in an adjacent upstairs property which was decanted and not in the ground floor kebab shop or the flats directly above it.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Enquiries have been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding a fire at Scott Street in Perth.

“An evacuation of a number of flats was undertaken as a precaution and as a result of this officers discovered what appeared to be a cannabis cultivation.

“An investigation is now underway.”