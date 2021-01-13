Blairgowrie-born long-distance cyclist mounts campaign for Mary’s Meals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont is leading a campaign to raise funds for Mary’s Meals.

The fastest person to ride around the world, the cyclist is encouraging people to participate in the Miles for Mary’s Meals challenge.

Originally from Blairgowrie, Mr Beaumont has today launched the campaign, in which participants can walk, run or cycle a set number of miles.

He holds the world record for cycling 18,000 miles in less than 79 days, but believes participants do not need to set too ambitious a challenge to help.

“Last year was very difficult for all of us but at the start of a new year what better way to begin 2021 than by taking on a new challenge and at the same time fundraising to help others”, he said.

“Whether, like me, you try a cycling challenge, go jogging around your neighbourhood, or lace up your boots and go walking, there are so many ways that you can get involved with Miles For Mary’s Meals.”

He added: “It’s a fantastic way to get more active and also help feed hungry children in the world’s poorest communities.”

The funds raised will go towards helping hungry children in Bong County, Liberia by providing them with a meal at school.

Director of Supporter Engagement at Mary’s Meals, Gillian McMahon said: “Whether it’s doing your regular run, getting on your bike or upping your daily step count, we hope that lots of people will get moving and take part in Miles For Mary’s Meals.

“Simply set yourself a goal and raise funds for every mile you meet, knowing that your efforts are bringing the hope of a brighter future to children in Liberia.”

Meanwhile, funds raised through the campaign until January 31 will be matched by the UK government.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Minister, Wendy Morton, said: “I am proud the government is supporting Mary’s Meals’ Double the Love campaign by matching the public’s generous donations and hope many people will take up the Miles For Mary’s Meals challenge this New Year.

“Together we can have twice the impact and ensure that more than 43,000 hungry children in Liberia receive a nutritious meal every day, making a positive and lasting difference to people living in some of the world’s poorest countries.”

Participants in Miles for Mary’s Meals are asked to ensure they participate in their chosen exercise challenge safely and in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Further information on organising a Miles for Mary’s Meals fundraiser can be found on the Mary’s Meals website.