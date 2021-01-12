Mourners remember ‘gentle influence’ Henry Anderson at Bridge of Earn funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mourners said their farewells to much loved Perthshire politician Henry Anderson at an online funeral service on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old SNP councillor died in hospital on December 27 after a battle with coronavirus.

Only a handful of loved ones were able to attend the service at Dunbarney and Forgandenny Parish Church in Bridge of Earn due to coronavirus restrictions but it was streamed online.

Minister Allan Wilson said he was a lovely man who would be greatly missed.

“The great gift he gave to the world was his uniqueness,” he said.

“He was a well-kent face around these parts and his death due to coronavirus came as a shock to many of us.”

Mr Anderson was raised by his mother and grandmother in the North East of Scotland and moved to the Almond and Earn area to take up work at Forgandenny Sawmill where his aunt and uncle lived.

He went on to work in forestry, fencing, oil and gas, and was working in farming when he met his wife Shirley at a dance in Perth.

They were married for 46 years and had three children and one grandson. Honorary family status went to Biggles the parrot, who would often tour the ward perched on his owner’s shoulder.

In later life Mr Anderson ran a taxi firm. The congregation also recalled the Brechin City fan’s time as a roadie for band Gentle Influence.

Rev Wilson added: “Henry loved what was local. His heart was most definitely here.

“Henry was a big man with a big personality and a big heart. He was a gentle giant and a gentle influence. No-one could see this better than his own family where he was the central figure.”

Rev Wilson said those who knew Henry would remember his hard work, respect, optimism and his commitment to standing up for what he believed in.

The popular councillor was first elected in 2012 and served as chairman of the Bridge of Earn Institute.

Following the church service, a funeral procession made its way along Wicks o’ Bailie Road to Dunbarney Cemetery, led by Pipe Major Alistair Duthie.