At least one death after coronavirus outbreak at Perth care home labelled weak by inspectors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A number of residents have died following a coronavirus outbreak at a Perth care home.

A 98-year-old man died at Craigieknowes Care Home in Perth on Monday, having been tested for coronavirus the day before.

The Courier understands that there may have been more deaths at the Four Seasons-run care home this month, and while the company is refusing to reveal the total number in this recent outbreak, that figure is below nine.

NHS Tayside say that at present, no health-board run incident management team has been sent to handle the outbreak.

Craigieknowes Care Home caters for up to 47 elderly people and residents with disabilities and say it is company policy not to confirm how many Covid-19 cases there are at its care homes.

A spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care said: “We are greatly saddened by the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and we are putting all our resources and energy into supporting and protecting everyone in our homes through this very difficult time.

“Daily updates are provided to care authorities on all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus and we are keeping the families of our residents fully informed.

“Our strict protocols on infectious diseases are in place in all of our care homes, including social distancing and barrier nursing, and we are closely monitoring the health of residents and colleagues.

“We would like to thank our colleagues, who are continuing to work tirelessly to support our residents under difficult circumstances.”

Management came under fire in the autumn for failing to meet the strict measures demanded to keep the virus at bay.

Care Inspectors labelled their care and support during the pandemic weak after a visit on October 8.

The home did not have enough PPE stations to satisfy inspectors and those that were in place were in a toilet and a laundry store and at “risk of cross-contamination.”

That risk was increased as dirty laundry was being taken into the laundry at the point where the clean laundry was being prepared.

Across Perth, multiple positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed this week at Tulloch care home Louisebrae.