‘Bag O Chips and a Bru’: Perth mental health walking group for all genders launches

A new mental health walking group has been set up in Perth as part of efforts to tackle lockdown isolation.

Local business owner Pete Chan has launched the weekly scheme in partnership with the Perth branch of mental health group Andy’s Man Club.

It began on Wednesday with participants having a bag of chips and an Irn Bru before setting out from Craigie Cross.

Mr Chan said: “It was the idea to get people outdoors as people are generally struggling.

“I think people could do with the company, and we seem to have generated a lot of interest.

“If we can help one person, that will be a success. That could save someone’s life.”

He said he had noticed how loneliness took a toll on people visiting his takeaway, China China.

“There are people who come down for food but also a natter”, he said.

“My late dad always said the trying and testing times bring the best and the worst out of people. And I want to bring out the best in people.”

Alex McClintock of Andy’s Man Club in Perth said he knew through his work with other projects that people were struggling with lockdown.

“They might be isolated and on their own or may not have the means or finances to feed themselves during this hard time,” he said.

“We are open to any man or woman over 18 and we will be adhering to social distance guidelines.

“The response so far has been amazing with loads of people sharing our page on Facebook and already we are up to 750 likes in 24 hours.”

Further information can be found on the Bag O Chips Facebook page.