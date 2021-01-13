Man arrested in connection with cannabis cultivation discovered following Perth fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a cannabis cultivation found in a Perth flat evacuated following a takeaway fire.

Seven properties were evacuated when a fire started at popular fast food outlet Elrasheed D’Lite on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers attending the incident had suspicions raised and quickly obtained and executed a drugs search warrant within one of the evacuated properties.

The Courier has learned the cultivation was not found in the takeaway or any of the properties immediately above it.

Officers were spotted transferring the cultivation, concealed within large black evidence bags, into vans on Monday afternoon.

A Police spokesperson said: “An evacuation of a number of flats was undertaken as a precaution and as a result of this, officers discovered what appeared to be a cannabis cultivation.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested after a cannabis cultivation was discovered during the execution of a drugs search warrant at a property in Scott Street, Perth, on January 10.”

11 residents were forced out of their homes after the blaze, which is not being treated as suspicious.

In total, 36 firefighters from stations in Perth and Auchterarder attended the Scott Street fire.