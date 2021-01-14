Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager who kicked, bit and spat at medics during a hospital rampage has been allowed to walk free from court because of his “immaturity”.

Christopher Simpson wreaked havoc in A&E at Perth Royal Infirmary after collapsing at home as a result of an 18th birthday cocaine and alcohol bender.

As hospital staff battled to bring Simpson under control, he shouted: “I will slit all your throats.”

Sheriff Neil Bowie told him at Perth Sheriff Court yesterday: “This is rightly described as an appalling course of conduct.

“You should be – and I’m sure your family are – thoroughly ashamed of your behaviour. You were taken to hospital because of your own conduct.

“Nurses who were there to help you at the height of their busy working conditions were subjected to your disgraceful behaviour.

“The powers available to me are to send you to Polmont for up to three years.

“It is about time you matured and understand your behaviour has consequences for other people.”

Simpson was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

He was also placed under a six-month curfew and ordered to attend the Right Track project for young offenders.