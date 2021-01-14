Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roads and schools have been closed, with a spate of accidents reported, after Tayside was hit by heavy snow overnight.

Locals in Perthshire woke up to wintry scenes on Thursday morning after freezing temperatures led to white-out conditions in some areas.

Met Office amber and yellow warnings are in place across the local area throughout the day due to the freezing weather.

Police have warned people in the affected areas to travel with caution, or not at all.

A statement from the force’s Tayside division reads: “Due to the adverse weather conditions, Police Scotland are advising members of the public that they should not attempt to travel unless their journey is absolutely essential.”

⚠️❄️AMBER Weather Warning – Travel with Caution ❄️⚠️ The @Metoffice has issued an amber weather warning for snow across parts of Scotland. Do not travel on the roads unless absolutely necessary. Follow @metoffice & @trafficscotland for live updates. Stay #WeatherAware https://t.co/J2xH7WKIX6 — Police Scotland (@policescotland) January 13, 2021

Overnight there has been heavy snowfall throughout the entire P and K area; with more snow forecast this morning. Around 3 to 4 inches of overnight snow lying on low ground routes with up to 8 inches on some higher level routes. The A93 at Glenshee is currently closed. — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 14, 2021

Major snowfall was reported in parts of Perthshire on Thursday morning, with the white stuff also landing in Dundee and Angus.

Snowfall has forced the closure of the A93 Perth to Braemar road around the Spittal of Glenshee.

A spate of accidents took place across local roads overnight into Thursday morning, although it isn’t clear how many were linked to the weather.

Major snow is also being reported on the A82 between Tyndrum and Bridge of Orchy, on the western fringes of Perthshire, with driving conditions reported as “difficult”.

A crash was reported on the route early on Thursday.

Winter weather in south-west Aberdeenshire. Snowgates still closed on A93 Braemar south (Glenshee) and A939 Corgarff (Lecht). Snowploughs heading out shortly. @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/N9mg8qzOQR — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) January 14, 2021

There's some wintry conditions on the #A82 near #Altnafeadh & the #A9 at #Drumochter. We still have 29 gritters out working hard making sure trunk roads across the NW of Scotland remain safe. Please drive to conditions & #TakeCare if out. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Iu8xA2E5R1 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 14, 2021

There were incidents on the A9 near Perth, and between Aberuthven and Gleneagles. All lanes were also southbound on the Friarton Bridge from 2am until about 8am.

An incident also closed the southbound A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at Laurencekirk from Wednesday night until about 3am.

M90 Friarton Bridge – Closure, All lanes closed Southbound https://t.co/QKOP6GXAiY #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 14, 2021

Buses are being hit by travel delays due to the conditions, with some services suspended.

Perth services: Please be advised, services are currently experiencing on going delays due to weather conditions. All services are affected. Apologies for the delays. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) January 14, 2021

Elsewhere staff at the Tay Road Bridge warned of slippery conditions on the route.

Adverse Weather – Skid Risk. Motorists are advised to drive with care. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 14, 2021

Sixteen Perth and Kinross schools that remained open to the children of key workers and vulnerable people were forced to close completely. In Angus, Isla Primary has been shut due to “access issues”.

Locals have been taking to Twitter to post images of the weather conditions.

More to follow.